UNRWA: Around 1.7 Million People Were Forced To Flee Their Homes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday that more than 1.7 million people have been forced to flee since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.UNRWA posted on X, "Six months of never-ending. Around 1.7 million people were forced to flee their homes."Since the onset of the war, UNRWA facilities have been transformed to provide emergency shelter to thousands of families seeking safety with nowhere to go."A UN-backed report had warned of an "expected and imminent" famine in northern Gaza. The number of people in the Palestinian territories facing "catastrophic levels" of hunger has nearly doubled since last December.The vast majority of Gazans were displaced due to the Israeli war, and most of the healthcare infrastructure in the besieged Strip was destroyed.