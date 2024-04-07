UK Drums Up Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, April 7 (Petra) -- The British government announced Sunday that it would support establishing a sea aid corridor to Gaza and sending a British Royal Navy ship to deliver aid to Gaza.According to a statement, the British Ministries of Defence and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the ship would support the establishment of an international humanitarian sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza.Defence Secretary Grant Shapps stated, "A Royal Navy ship is now en route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza."He added, "The situation in Gaza is dire and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it. Along with the US, Cyprus and other partners, we are setting up a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to get aid in as quickly and securely as possible."