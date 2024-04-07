Jordan, Norway Stress Urgent Ceasefire And Aid Delivery For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received Sunday a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide.During the call, Safadi and Eide emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and the unimpeded delivery of aid throughout Gaza.Safadi and Eide discussed ongoing efforts to end the catastrophe in Gaza and reiterated their commitment to working together to achieve an immediate cessation of the war and facilitate aid distribution.Safadi highlighted Israel's obstruction of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, particularly in the northern region, and called for the opening of all crossings to allow aid entry.He also underscored the importance of enabling the United Nations to manage aid operations and ensuring the safety of relief workers.Emphasizing the irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in addressing the humanitarian crisis, Safadi stressed the need for continued support for the agency.Safadi expressed gratitude to Norway for its advocacy for an end to the war, its contributions to humanitarian aid, and its support for establishing a Palestinian state in line with the two-state solution.The ministers reaffirmed the significance of the Jordanian-Norwegian partnership and pledged to further enhance cooperation across various sectors.