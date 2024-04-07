Qatar Rail Hosts 'Clothes For Good' Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) hosted the“Clothes for Good” event, donating, approximately 4,000 clothing items to people in need.



The event, in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and RKH Qitarat Company, forms part of Qatar Rail's commitment to social responsibility and enhancing its humanitarian role, a statement said.



The initiative involved the participation of representatives from the senior management and executives of both Qatar Rail and RKH, as well as QRCS, who joined the efforts to prepare and pack the donated clothes. Additionally, several students from Alhidaya School for Special Needs took part in the event.



During the event, participants expressed their gratitude for being part of the charitable endeavour. Representatives from the QRCS commended Qatar Rail and RKH for their noteworthy contributions to the humanitarian sector, acknowledging their commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit those in need.

