Heatwave Alert In India: Beat The Heat With THESE Dos And Don'ts In Summer. Details Here

Heatwave alert in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions over east and peninsular India for the next two days."India is expected to experience prolonged heat waves this summer, especially between April and June," the weather office had said.

Many stated in central India and certain regions in the south are already experiencing maximum temperatures ranging from 40 to 42°C to the IMD weather forecast, the heatwave condition is most likely to prevail over Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu till April 9. Some places including Karnataka & Rayalaseema, south Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness the maximum temperature, exceeding 98th percentile.

A heatwave is defined as the condition when the air temperature becomes fatal to the human body. It is determined on the basis of temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, and use a cloth, hat, or umbrella. The weather forecasting agency has listed the precautions and directions to follow during the heatwave conditions.

Heatwave alert in India: Dos- Hydrate yourself with sufficient water.

- Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade summer drinks like coconut water, lemon water, butter milk, and others to avoid dehydration.

- Try to wear cotton, light-colored, and light weight clothes in summer.

- Use umbrella, hat, sunglasses, and a cloth to protest your skin and eyes from the sunscreen.

- Take care of the elderly and children overweight.

Heatwave alert in India: Don'ts- Avoid roaming out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm.

- Try not to do strenuous activities.

- Avoid salty, spicy, oily, and high protein food.- Avoid cooking during peak hours in summer.

- Do not leave your pets and kids alone in parked vehicles.

