Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Announces Candidates For 3 Seats In West Bengal

- Live Mint) "The Congress on Sunday released a fresh list with three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in West Bengal. The grand old party has fielded Pradip Biswas from Bangaon Reserve seat (SC), Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituencies party on Saturday announced the names of former Union minister Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes as its candidates for the North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats Read | PM Modi says Congress 'disrespected martyrs' after Kharge's Article 370 remarkMeanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday urged people to share their feedback on the manifesto of the grand old party through social media to Instagram, the former Congress president posted a video on in which he appealed, \" I made this video last night at 12:30 am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant.\" The video was released around 10 am today Read | Anand Mahindra offers job to girl who saved infant niece from monkey using Alexa, says 'Technology enabler of ingenuity'\"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media,\" he said the video, Gandhi says he made the video after coming back from the rally in Telangana and many people told him that it is a \"revolutionary\" manifesto former Congress president thanked people for their suggestions which he said helped shape the manifesto grand old party on Friday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, focusing on five \"pillars of justice\" and 25 guarantees under those to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), a nationwide caste census and scrapping the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment are among the promises made by the Congress in the manifesto.
