Top 5 News Today: Sebi Mulls Direct Reporting Of Aifs' PPM Changes PM Modi Holds Rally In 3 States AAP Fast And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On 7 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Sebi is mulling direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes to rationalise compliance cost; PM Modi on Sunday held rallies at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Nawada in Bihar and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh; top Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; and more...Sebi mulls direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes to rationalise compliance costMarket regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering some major changes in the private placement memorandum of alternative investment funds. To facilitate the ease of doing business, Sebi has proposed that the PPM of the AIF can be directly submitted to the market regulator rather than processing it through a merchant banker.'Tukde-tukde karne wali gang': PM Modi says Congress 'disrespected martyrs' after Kharge remarked on Article 370Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his comment on Article 370. Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, \"The Congress' national president asked, I think in Rajasthan, what does Article 370 have to do after coming to Rajasthan. Why does Modi come here and talk about Article 370.\"'Not just in Delhi...': AAP supporters held protests LA, NY, Toronto, London, Melbourne against Kejriwal's arrestTop Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP of resorting to dictatorship party volunteers and supporters took part in the fast in the national capital, singing patriotic songs and waving posters showing an image of Kejriwal behind bars pulls troops out of southern Gaza after six months of war, Netanyahu says 'no ceasefire until...'Israeli officials indicated on Sunday that almost all ground troops had withdrawn from southern Gaza. The development comes nearly six months into the war as Egypt prepares to host a new round of ceasefire talks. More than 33,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas last year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however insisted that Tel Aviv would not agree with the truce demands put forth by the militant group Pandya, Rohit Sharma release special message ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 clashHardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma came together with other players of the Mumbai Indians to release a special message before the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The MI vs DC clash is scheduled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and is going to be Mumbai Indians' annual ESA game. ESA games is the initiative conducted by Mumbai Indians in partnership with Reliance Foundation, during which the franchise open its doors to over 18,000 children, including 200 children with special needs to watch and cheer for their favorite cricketers in IPL 2024.

MENAFN07042024007365015876ID1108068323