Israel Pulls Troops Out Of Southern Gaza After Six Months Of War, Netanyahu Says 'No Ceasefire Until...'


4/7/2024 2:00:45 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli officials indicated on Sunday that almost all ground troops had withdrawn from southern Gaza. The development comes nearly six months into the war as Egypt prepares to host a new round of ceasefire talks. More than 33,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas last year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however insisted that Tel Aviv would not agree with the truce demands put forth by the militant group.
“We are one step away from victory. But the price we paid is painful and heartbreaking. There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won't happen,” Netanyahu said during a cabinet address marking six months of the war.

