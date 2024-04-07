ED Uses Fridge, Smart TV Receipts As Proof Against Jharkhand Ex-CM Hemant Soren In Land Grab Case - Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the ongoing investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering and land grab case, the Enforcement Directorate has used invoices for a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidence. The bills will help the ED in firming its claim that Jharkhand ex-CM acquired 8.86 acres of land worth more than ₹31 crore illegally.

The ED obtained the receipts from two Ranchi-based dealers, which revealed that the two items were bought in the name of family members of Santosh Munda, who claimed to be a caretaker of Hemant Soren's property on the said land, reported PTI.

'Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren used to visit the property'As per the ED investigation, it was found that the two gadgets were purchased in the name of the family members of Santosh Munda. He told the agency that he has been residing in the property as a“caretaker of Hemant Soren's property on the said land for 14 or 15 years.”

Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren used to visit the allegedly occupied land by former Jharkhand CM, Santosh Munda told ED, reported PTI. He also said that he used to work as a labourer when a boundary wall was being erected at the plot 2017, a refrigerator was purchased in February in Munda's son's name. Whereas, the smart TV was bought in 2022 in the name of his daughter, said the agency proof of purchase of a TV and refrigerator by Munda's family would help ED in proving Hemant Soren's connection with the land, a claim that has been rejected by former Jharkhand CM. The probe agency also dismissed the claim of another person, Rajkumar Pahan, on the piece of land, alleging that he was a“front” for Soren to keep the asset under his control to the ED, the occupied land was originally a 'Bhuinhari' property that can't be transferred or sold to anyone under general situations. The property can be only owned by 'Mundas' and 'Pahans'.According to the ED's claim, the immovable asset was bought by some persons from the original owners. However, Soren got them“evicted” and gained control of the land in 2010-11.\"Rajkumar Pahan is acting as a frontman of Hemant Soren so that the property can somehow be shown to have Pahan and his family members and the evidence against Soren can be frustrated and the proceeds of crime can be kept concealed,\" the agency claimed Soren's ED arrestJharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Hemant Soren was arrested by the federal probe agency on January 31 in a money laundering case linked with an alleged land grab. Before the arrest, Soren stepped down from the Jharkhand CM post and is presently in judicial custody in Birsa Munda jail.

