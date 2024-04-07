IPL 2024: Phase Two Schedule For 'TATA IPL Fan Park' Revealed By BCCI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the itinerary for Phase Two of the thrilling TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Fan Park 2024. Set to kick off after April 07, 2024, across various states and cities in India, this phase follows the earlier announcement by the BCCI to host 50 TATA IPL Fan Parks during the 17th edition of the prestigious IPL.
Starting from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024, the BCCI commenced the festivities with 15 Fan Parks across 11 Indian states. Following this, five Fan Parks will concurrently unfold across different cities every weekend, with Kolhapur, Warangal, Hamirpur, Bhopal, and Rourkela reinitiating the excitement on April 13 and April 14. This coincides with thrilling matches featuring Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants, and a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.
The final leg of the Fan Parks will culminate on May 24, 2024 (Qualifier 2) and May 26, 2026 (Final) across Agra, Vadodara, Tumkur, Tezpur, and Goa. Continuing its tradition of bringing cricket closer to fans globally and locally, the BCCI ensures an unforgettable experience at the Fan Parks. Attendees can expect entertainment galore with music, merchandise, food courts, games, and exciting activations by IPL's official sponsors.
As the tournament and Fan Parks grow with each passing season, visitors will have the chance to display their passion for their favourite IPL team, player, and the game of cricket, turning every moment into a cherished fan experience.
Here is the full list:
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh - 4th - 5th May
Agra, Uttar Pradesh - 24th & 26th May
Jodhpur, Rajasthan - 11th - 12th May
Kota, Rajasthan - 18th - 19th May
Jalpaiguri, West Bengal - 11th - 12th May
Kolhapur, Maharashtra - 13th - 14th April
Ratnagiri, Maharashtra - 27th - 28th April
Tirunelvelli, Tamil Nadu - 11th - 12th May
Trichy, Tamil Nadu - 18th - 19th May
Puducherry - 4th - 5th May
Dehradun, Uttarakhand - 27th - 28th April
Vadodara, Gujarat - 24th & 26th May
Belgavi, Karnataka - 20th - 21st April
Mangalore, Karnataka - 4th - 5th May
Hubli, Karnataka - 18th - 19th May
Tumkur, Karnataka - 24th & 26th May
Dhanbad, Jharkand - 27th - 28th April
Bhatinda, Punjab - 20th - 21st April
Ludhiana, Punjab - 4th - 5th May
Warangal, Telangana - 13th - 14th April
Bhillai, Chattisgarh - 20th - 21st April
Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 20th - 21st April
Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh - 27th - 28th April
Jorhat, Assam - 18th - 19th May
Tezpur, Assam - 24th & 26th May
Patna, Bihar - 4th - 5th May
Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh - 13th - 14th April
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 18th - 19th May
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 13th - 14th April
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh - 27th - 28th April
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh - 11th - 12th May
Rourkela, Orissa - 13th - 14th April
Bhubaneshwar, Orissa - 20th - 21st April
Pallakad, Kerala - 11th - 12th May
Goa - 24th & 26th May
