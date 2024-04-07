Kerala: 2 More People Taken Into Custody In Panoor Bomb Blast Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: The police have detained two more persons in connection with the Panoor bomb blast today. The individuals identified as Amal Babu and Mithun are undergoing interrogation by the authorities. The police stated that they had received information that Amal was present at the scene at the time of the blast. Additionally, it is alleged that Mithun was involved in the conspiracy to manufacture the explosive device.

The bomb squad inspected the border areas of Kannur-Kozhikode on Saturday following the Panoor bomb blast. Additionally, the bomb squad has conducted checks along the border areas and heightened security measures across the state.

Efforts are being made to arrest the suspects involved in the blast, namely Shijal and Akshay. The police stated that the motive behind the bomb creation would come after the arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, Vinesh, who sustained injuries in the blast, remains in critical condition.

A Special Investigation Team has taken four people into custody over the bomb blast that claimed one life at Panoor on Friday (April 5). The four in police custody are CPM activists named Arun, Athul, Shibin Lal and Sayooj. Sayooj, who tried to escape to Coimbatore, was caught from Palakkad. The police informed that eight people involved in the bomb-making have been identified so far.

