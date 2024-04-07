'Hell-Bent On Destroying Law And Order': PM Modi Slams TMC Over Attack On NIA Officials In West Bengal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 7) launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), condemning the assault on National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi accused the TMC of granting impunity to corrupt leaders and said, "TMC wants its corrupt leaders to get a free license to commit crimes. So, when central investigation agencies arrive here, they attack and threaten the team. TMC is the government which is hell-bent on destroying the law and order."

Delhi to observe five dry days from April to June for festivals, Lok Sabha polls; check full list

Highlighting what he deemed as a disregard for the law and the constitution by the TMC, the prime minister stressed the need for upholding law and order in the state.

PM Modi's remarks follow an incident a day earlier, where a mob allegedly attacked a team of NIA officials in East Midnapore district during their investigation into a blast case from 2022. According to the agency, a team member sustained minor injuries, and the NIA's official vehicle was damaged during the altercation with miscreants in the crowd.

However, the TMC refuted the allegations, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the NIA officials of instigating violence against villagers in Bhupatinagar, East Midnapore.

"The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team," Banerjee said during an election rally in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat.

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged a nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NIA in Bengal, insinuating their collaboration in conspiring against Trinamool leaders.

ED produces refrigerator, smart TV invoices as evidence in Hemant Soren land acquisition probe

"Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct. While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play," Banerjee said on X.

West Bengal will go to polls in seven phases on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.