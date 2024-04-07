Max Verstappen Seals Japanese Grand Prix Triumph For Red Bull, Sergio Perez Claims Second Position

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Max Verstappen, asserting his dominance, clinched victory at the Japanese Grand Prix for Red Bull, leading teammate Sergio Perez to a commanding one-two finish. Verstappen, a triple world champion, expressed the significance of maintaining the lead after the early red flag in Suzuka, emphasising the pivotal role of the start.

Having faced a setback in Australia two weeks prior, Verstappen seized control of the race from pole position, securing his third win out of four races this season. Crossing the finish line 12.535 seconds ahead of Perez, the Dutch driver basked in the glory of his flawless performance under dry, sunny conditions. Verstappen attributed his success to a seamless start and continuous improvement throughout the race.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari claimed third place, followed by his teammate Charles Leclerc, who made a remarkable climb from eighth on the grid. Lando Norris of McLaren secured fifth position, with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin trailing behind in sixth.

In a battle for seventh place, Mercedes' George Russell narrowly outpaced McLaren's Oscar Piastri, while Lewis Hamilton settled for ninth in the other Mercedes. Verstappen's mastery of the race was evident from the beginning as he maintained his lead from the start, setting the tone for Red Bull's dominance.

Verstappen's affinity for the Suzuka circuit was evident as he secured his third consecutive victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, showcasing a return to form following his retirement in Melbourne. With an early lead in the world championship, Verstappen demonstrated his determination to maintain his position at the top.

Perez, who endured a difficult race at Suzuka last year, expressed satisfaction with his runner-up finish, highlighting the team's positive momentum. Yuki Tsunoda of RB claimed tenth place, earning points at his home grand prix for the first time.

The race saw an early red flag triggered by a collision between Daniel Ricciardo of RB and Alex Albon of Williams. Despite the frenetic start, both drivers emerged unscathed but were forced to retire. Verstappen regained his lead after a brief pit stop, maintaining his dominance till the end.

As the championship progresses, the next race in Shanghai marks a significant return after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. The rescheduled Japan race in April added a fresh dimension to the competition, setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.

