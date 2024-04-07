ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Midfielder Jayesh Rane Determined To Excel In Final Stages Of The League

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai City FC's midfielder Jayesh Rane shares insights on representing his hometown club and gearing up for the final stages of the ISL 2023-24 season. With an impressive 8-game unbeaten streak, Mumbai City FC emerges as a formidable contender in the ISL this season. Ahead of crucial fixtures against Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG, Rane emphasises the team's dedication towards securing the ISL League Winners Shield and the coveted ISL title.

Highlighting his preparation routine, Rane stresses on simplicity, consistent training, proper nutrition, and the support of his wife. Proud to represent his hometown club, Rane acknowledges the contributions of fellow players like Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz to the team's success.

Singling out young talent Vikram Partap Singh for praise, Rane commends his dedication and work ethic, which have significantly impacted Mumbai City FC's performance. Together with Vikram, Rane aims to contribute effectively to the team's pursuit of silverware, fuelled by the collective effort and determination within the squad.

As Mumbai City FC intensifies its efforts towards achieving success, Rane affirms the team's relentless commitment to securing favourable outcomes, driven by the aspiration to clinch another trophy for the club and its passionate supporters.