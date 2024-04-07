'Turning 18' Campaign: ECI Leverages Social Media For Enhanced Participation Of Youth In Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) To galvanise youngsters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has embarked on an innovative journey to engage them through unique campaigns like "Turning 18" and "You are the One" on social media platforms.

"Turning 18" specifically targets young and first-time voters to address the issues of urban and youth apathy noticed in previous elections. By emphasising the significance of voting immediately upon turning 18, the campaign seeks to inspire a sense of civic responsibility among young voters.

With widespread amplification facilitated by state Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and the national public broadcasters, DD News and Akashvani, the campaign's message, disseminated across diverse segments of society, generated significant momentum for the forthcoming poll days.

Along similar lines, the poll panel launched another campaign titled "You Are The One" to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of various stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), ground staff, polling parties, administrative personnel, media professionals, central forces, and security personnel.

Through engaging storytelling and captivating visuals, the campaign highlights the dedication and commitment of these individuals in their roles and responsibilities within the democratic framework.

It involves highlighting the key stakeholders, interesting anecdotes, and stories from the elections of the past, and videos that unravel the efforts of polling teams working behind the scenes, navigating challenging terrains to ensure every voter is reached.

The "Chunaavi Kisse" campaign shares interesting election stories from previous elections. Then "A-Z of Indian Elections" series informs users about election-related terms and processes. "Word play with ECI" is another series where users are engaged to hunt for election-related terms. "Sawal Jawab" series aims to answer the most relevant questions related to the electoral process. Through the "Polls and Pixels" series, ECI shares a visual journey of Indian Elections since their inception.

Currently, the ECI has a presence on major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube with recent additions of Public App, WhatsApp Channel, and LinkedIn.