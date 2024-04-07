IPL 2024: Have To Improve Our Powerplay Batting And Death Bowling, Says DC Skipper Pant

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said his team did not score enough runs in the powerplay and instead of playing the blame game, he would rather have his players improve for their next match.

Delhi Capitals allowed Mumbai Indians to hammer 234/5 in 20 overs with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan providing them a super start and Romario Shepherd giving the finishing touch with a 10-ball unbeaten 39 which included a 32-run final over.

Blazing fifties by Prithvi Shaw (66 from 40 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (71 off 25) went in vain as Mumbai Indians rode on a Gerald Coetzee's four-fer to hand Delhi Capitals a 29-run defeat.

Mumbai Indians managed to score 75 for no loss in the Power-play as compared to the 46/1 that DC managed in their first six overs. Though they tried to make up for that by blasting 98/2 in the overs between 7-15 as compared to 63/4 by Mumbai Indians, it was not enough as the five-time winners again outscored them 96/1 to 61/5 in the death overs.

"I feel we didn't have enough runs in the Power-play. Yes, tried to change it afterwards but when pressure mounts on you with the asking rate crossing 15-16, it's very difficult," said Pant during the post-match presentation on Sunday.

Pant said he will look for his team to improve their batting in Power-play in subsequent matches and bowling in death overs.

"One over here and there can change the momentum, either we can look to play the blame game or look to improve on that. The wicket was good to bat on, slower ones were sticking on the wicket. Will look to improve power play [batting] and death bowling," he added.

Delhi Capitals will now travel to Lucknow for their next clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.