J&K CEO Reviews Poll Preparations In Ganderbal

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 7 (IANS) J&K's Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in Ganderbal district, an official statement said.

According to an EC press statement, the CEO conducted a thorough review of preparations being put in place for the elections during his visit to the district.

"The purpose of the visit was to assess the readiness of the district administration for the electoral process. On the occasion, the CEO chaired a meeting of the Nodal Officers and AROs, wherein District Election Officer, Shyambir, presented the comprehensive plan details of major components of the election preparedness through a PowerPoint Presentation. He informed that all arrangements for ensuring free and fair elections in the district have been made," it said.

The CEO took a detailed review of critical components of the ongoing election process including the transport plan, training to poll staff, Material Management, AMF, manpower, SVEEP, MCC, material management, Special Polling Stations, status of special polling stations, media monitoring etc., it said.

Highlighting the significance of adequate minimum facilities (AMF) at polling stations, the CEO underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights freely and fairly.

"He emphasised the need for rigorous sanitation drives at polling stations, along with plantation initiatives in open spaces by roping in the Forest Department and social forestry. He also emphasised adequate furniture in all polling stations on the poll day," the statement said.

Reviewing the status of activities conducted under SVEEP, the Nodal Officer informed that robust voter awareness campaigns are being held to bolster voter turnout and inclusivity across the district.

"The CEO emphasised conducting SVEEP activities in Higher Secondary Schools, colleges activating Electoral Literacy Clubs and other areas where voter turnout remained low in past elections. He also exhorted for conducting innovative activities under SVEEP to ensure that every eligible voter is empowered to exercise his franchise. Interacting with the nodal officers," the statement said.

The CEO also reiterated the importance of strict adherence to ECI guidelines and robust media monitoring to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process.

"He directed the officers to exhibit exemplary commitment, dedication and sincerity while discharging their election duties, recognising their pivotal role in facilitating free, fair and peaceful elections."

He visited the Strong Room and had a detailed inspection of arrangements being put in place for safety, surveillance and security of EVMs. He also inspected the functioning of the District Election Control Room, Social Media Monitoring Cell, and Media Monitoring Room and enquired about the daily activities of these teams, the EC statement said.