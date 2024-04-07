Will Continue To Be Champion Of Farmers: BJP Candidate Preneet Kaur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patiala, April 7 (IANS) Saying that she would continue to be a champion of the farmers, former Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur on Sunday exhorted confidence that the people of Punjab are ready to play a bigger role in ensuring the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kaur, a Member of Parliament from Patiala who's in the poll fray again, faced farmers' protest during her campaign for not fulfilling their demands in Patran town, part of the Patiala parliamentary constituency, to address workers at a booth summit.

“The overwhelming love and support that I am getting from across the spectrum just goes on to show the massive respect that the people have for the development-centric policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

“The mood of the nation is abundantly clear that the people have only one party in mind and that is the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

She further said:“The 10 years of the Modi government have been a clear testament to how a people-centric government is run. PM Modi has started loads of schemes that are providing direct benefits to millions of people across the nation.

“The 'Abki Baar 400 Par' slogan is surely going to come true on June 4. This time around people of Punjab are going to play a bigger role in the Lok Sabha elections and I am sure they will vote for the BJP representatives across the state.”

On farmers' protest, the Patiala MP said:“In a democratic society everyone has a right to protest and make their voices heard. Our farmers are our 'annadatas' and me and my family, especially Capt Amarinder Singh, have always championed their rights and have stood up for them. As their elected representative I have always tried to bring their demands to the notice of the Central government and will continue to do so in the future.”