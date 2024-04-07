Rousing Reception To PM Modi's Roadshow In Jabalpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jabalpur, April 7 (IANS) A massive crowd of people hit the streets here in this Madhya Pradesh city to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP candidate from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat, Ashish Dubey, and state Cabinet minister Rakesh Singh were also present along with PM Modi during the roadshow.

Numerous people had gathered on both sides of the road during PM Modi's roadshow as they welcomed him to the city.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, taking to X, described the roadshow in Jabalpur as "amazing".

"The roadshow in Jabalpur was amazing! The enthusiasm and passion of my family members here hinted that we are going to get the blessings for the third term. We have done unprecedented work in every sector here besides ensuring better infrastructure and roads. That has provided new wings to the development of Jabalpur," PM Modi wrote on X.

BJP flags were waved across the route through which PM Modi's convoy passed.

People were heard raising pro-BJP slogans and they also sprinkled flowers on the convoy.

Polling in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Balaghat will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Three other constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase are – Shahdol, Sidhi and Mandla.

Rakesh Singh, who is now a minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, registered four consecutive victories from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat between 2004 and 2019.

However, this time, the BJP fielded a new face -- Ashish Dubey from Jabalpur, who will take on Congress' Dinesh Yadav.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 out of 29 Parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh.