Nicaragua Severs Ties With Ecuador After Embassy Incident

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In an escalating diplomatic rift, Nicaragua declared yesterday its decision to sever all diplomatic ties with Ecuador.



This decision followed a police raid at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, targeting Jorge Glas, the former Vice President of Ecuador.



Glas had been sheltering at the embassy since the previous December.



The Nicaraguan government articulated its firm disapproval and censure of the actions undertaken by Ecuador's government.



These actions were deemed a significant violation of international norms and were seen as contrary to the responsibilities of maintaining public order and safeguarding lives.



In response to the early morning events in Quito, Nicaragua decided to completely cut diplomatic ties with the government of Ecuador.







This decision was a formal step following Nicaragua's earlier action of withdrawing its embassy from Quito in September 2020.



Following Mexico, which cut ties with Ecuador over an assault on its embassy and Glas's arrest, Nicaragua did the same.



Mexico had recognized Glas as a political persecution victim in Ecuador and had granted him asylum.



The Ecuadorian government's denial of safe passage to Glas and the police raid on the Mexican Embassy drew widespread global condemnation.

Background

Latin America faces heightened tensions following the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador.



The incident provoked global responses, especially following President López Obrador's remarks on presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio's murder.



These comments led Ecuador to declare the Mexican ambassador persona non grata.



The Organization of American States (OEA), alongside countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, urged dialogue and respect for diplomatic missions.



Brazil and Chile, in particular, highlighted the breach of diplomatic norms, advocating for Mexico.



Argentina and Cuba echoed the call for respect under the Vienna Convention.



Colombia plans to request protective measures for Glas from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights IACHR .



They argue this is due to a violation of his rights to asylum.

