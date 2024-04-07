(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira , embarked on a groundbreaking trip to Dhaka, Bangladesh, this Sunday.



This visit, a first for a Brazilian chancellor, aims to deepen connections in commerce and athletics.



During his historic journey, Vieira engaged in talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Masud Bin Momen, alongside other trade representatives.



These discussions, highlighted by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, set the stage for collaborative growth.



A significant meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Vieira's agenda.



Alongside a select business group, he explored advanced pharmaceutical and textile factories close to Dhaka, indicating areas for potential cooperation.







The visit promises significant agreements, including a technical cooperation pact and three memorandums of understanding spanning sports, agriculture, and defense sectors.



Tomorrow, Vieira and his trade mission will meet with local business moguls at a summit organized by Bangladesh's commerce and industry chamber.

Pioneering Visit: Brazil's Foreign Minister Aims to Enhance Ties with Bangladesh

Trade between the nations reached new heights in 2023, with Brazil exporting $2.11 billion worth of goods to Bangladesh and importing $214.91 million in return.



Key trade items include soybeans, sugar, cotton, and knitted garments.



Both countries share a fervent love for football, a bond strengthened during global competitions like the Qatar World Cup.



Renowned Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho's recent visit to Bangladesh underscores this shared passion, aiming to elevate the sport's profile in Bangladesh.

MENAFN07042024007421016031ID1108068234