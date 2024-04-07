Brazilian Business Influencers Propel Amazon Bioeconomy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Leading personalities within Brazil's business sector have launched a major project, signifying a pivotal moment for the country's economic dynamics.



Included among these distinguished figures are Pedro Wongtschowski , Candido Bracher , Denis Minev , Pedro Bueno (Dasa), and Guilherme Leal , .



This initiative represents a remarkable partnership among several of Brazil's corporate figures, paving the way for significant advancements in Brazil's business environment.



They're enhancing science and technology in the Amazon's bioeconomy via a project by the Arapyaú and Agni Institutes, aiming for sustainable regional growth.



Launched last year, their "Strategy to Strengthen Science, Technology, and Innovation in Bioeconomy in the Amazon" initiative is making strides.



It began with over 70 interviews with Amazon researchers, aiming to bridge gaps between funding organizations and local communities for impactful research.



The initiative, sparked by a 2022 conversation between Leal and Bueno, underscores the private sector's crucial bioeconomy role.



Teams have been hard at work setting up the program, conducting research, and identifying technological development barriers in the Amazon.







Advisory group members like Wongtschowski have pointed out the operational challenges at Amazon's public science and technology institutions.



He emphasized the need for targeted funding and governance, especially highlighting the outdated infrastructure at the National Institute of Amazonian Research's herbarium.



Advisors Bracher and Minev noted the potential of Amazon bioeconomy research and innovation to create jobs and grow the economy.



They advocate for a science and technology-driven approach to leverage the region's biodiversity.



After reviewing the Amazon's research facilities, the team is poised to propose legislative and governance reforms at the 5th National Conference on Science, Technology, and Innovation.



The objective is to secure funding for projects addressing the Amazon's economic needs, from cocoa farming to biomass energy production.



This effort aims to unlock the Amazon's potential through local policies, ensuring solutions align with the region's unique landscape and needs.

Background

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Bank of Brazil are committing $250 million to Amazon bioeconomy projects .



They announced this on Thursday. The funding aligns with IDB's wider sustainable goals for the Amazon. A press release confirmed these details.



The initiative will support rural businesses and producers. It will also fund projects for reducing carbon emissions and improving remote area connectivity.

