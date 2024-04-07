Man Beaten To Death In UP Over Land Dispute

(MENAFN- IANS) Fatehpur (UP), April 7 (IANS) A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over a land dispute in the Fatehpur district on Sunday, police said.

Fatehpur ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra said that while harvesting wheat crop in the Hasanpur Lodiani village under the Gazipur police station area, Ramu Hada (35) was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in the field.

A case has been registered against five named and two unknown attackers on the basis of the complaint of the family members of the deceased and a search has been initiated to nab them, the ASP said.

Mishra added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to Vinod Kumar Mishra, the SHO of the Gazipur police station, the accused allegedly committed the crime due to a land dispute.