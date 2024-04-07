Kuwait's FM Receives Letter From Tajikistan Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a letter from Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. The letter touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways of boosting cooperation in various fields. Tajikistan Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Zubaidallah Zabidov handed the letter to Minister Al-Yahya. (end) aa

