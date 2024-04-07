European Olympic Qualification Tournament: Another Wrestler From Azerbaijan Advances To The Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Another freestyle wrestler from Azerbaijan, GeorgiMeşvildişvili, has begun competing in the European OlympicQualification Tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.
Competing in the 125 kg weight category, the athlete joined thecompetition from the quarter-finals.
He faced Italian opponent Abraham Konyedo. Meshvildishiliemerged victorious with a score of 10:0 against his opponent,advancing to the semi-finals. In this round, he will face Bulgarianwrestler Alen Xubulov.
It should be noted that earlier Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and OsmanNurmagomedov (86 kg) advanced to the quarter-finals, while AliabbasRzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (65 kg) advanced to thesemi-finals.
