We Will Further Deepen The Baku - Tel Aviv Relations With Joint Efforts: Azerbaijani Embassy

"Together, we will strengthen the multifaceted cooperationbetween Azerbaijan and Israel and further deepen therelations."

According to Azernews, this was noted in a statement by theEmbassy of Azerbaijan in Israel on the occasion of the 32ndanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations betweenAzerbaijan and Israel.

"Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel wereestablished on April 7, 1992. Over the past 32 years, we haveachieved significant successes in enhancing cooperation in allareas and maintaining strong relations between our peoples. Webelieve that together, we will strengthen the existing multifacetedcooperation and further deepen our relations," the statementstated.

It is worth noting that earlier, the Israeli ambassador toAzerbaijan, George Deek, had shared a statement on the anniversaryof the establishment of diplomatic relations between Baku and TelAviv.

Note that on December 25, 1991, Israel officially recognizedAzerbaijan's independence, becoming one of the first countries todo so. The following year, diplomatic relations were establishedbetween the two countries. In 1993, the Jewish state opened anembassy in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Israelwas established at the end of 2022 and started its activities inMarch 2023.