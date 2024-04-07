Jordan Sends Largest Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Jordan, in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), dispatched Sunday a substantial aid convoy to Gaza, aimed at assisting Gaza.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the JHCO, highlighted that this convoy, comprising 105 trucks, marks the largest aid effort since the beginning of the war on Gaza. It primarily includes essential food items like rice and flour, to reach Gaza before Eid al-Fitr.Shibli emphasized that this endeavor signals the start of a series of similar convoys planned to increase aid flow to Gaza through a sustainable land relief route via the Karam Abu Salem crossing.This initiative responds to the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, reflecting Jordan's commitment, under royal directives, to facilitate aid delivery in coordination with international bodies and humanitarian agencies.The Jordan Armed Forces reiterated their dedication to providing support, underlining ongoing efforts to send humanitarian and medical aid via air and ground channels.Since the onset of the Israeli aggression, Jordan has dispatched 460 trucks and conducted 72 airdrops, in addition to 153 joint airdrops with allied nations, in addition to 48 aircraft carrying aid sent through the El Arish airport in Egypt.The JHCO continues to welcome donations through various channels, including bank transfers and online platforms, to sustain relief efforts. Donations can be made through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No.: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through electronic wallets or Click JHCOGAZA, in addition to eFAWATEERcom and via its website org.