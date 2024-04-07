FM Receives Phone Call From Kuwaiti Counterpart

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call on Sunday from Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Yahya, discussing efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stop the resulting humanitarian crisis.The two ministers also deliberated on enhancing ties and emphasized the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and coordination across various sectors, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

