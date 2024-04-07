Ex-Odisha Minister & Congress Leader Ganeswar Behera Joins BJD

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 7 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Odisha minister Ganeswar Behera on Sunday joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a programme at the party headquarters here.

The Congress leader from Kendrapara district had tendered his resignation on April 2.

Behera held different ministerial portfolios during the Congress-led government in the state.

He also represented Patamundai Assembly constituency in Kendrapara district twice, in 1985 and 1995.

Behera, along with his supporters, joined the BJD in the presence of senior party leaders on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik believes in the development of Odisha and he has been launching different development programmes continuously, one after another, for the welfare of all, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and colour. Influenced by his work, I have decided to join BJD to offer my contribution towards the development of Odisha and expedite the development of Kendrapara," Behera said.

He thanked CM Patnaik, 5T chairman VK Pandian and party general secretary Pranab Prakash Das for permitting him to join BJD.

He also heaped praises on CM Patnaik by calling him as the 'Bikash Purush'.

Meanwhile, disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party vice president, Lekhasri Samantsinghar also joined the ruling BJD just a few hours after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP on Sunday.

"I have given my sweat and blood to the BJP since the last ten years. However, despite all the sincerity and hard work, I could not earn the trust of the leadership," wrote Samantsinghar in her resignation letter to Odisha unit BJP president, Manmohan Samal.

Sources claimed that Samantsinghar was unhappy with the party for being denied a ticket to contest elections. Speculation also suggested that she was willing to contest from the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.