IPL 2024: Ian Bishop Apologises For Saying Virat Kohli Took ‘Just’ 39 Balls For Reaching Fifty

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 7 (IANS) Former West Indies fast-bowler-turned-acclaimed commentator Ian Bishop apologised on social media for saying talismanic batter Virat Kohli took“just” 39 balls to reach his fifty while making an unbeaten 113 against Rajasthan Royals.

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening, Kohli took 39 balls to reach his fifty and later brought up his eighth IPL century in 67 balls on his way to making 113 not out in 72 balls, laced with 12 fours and four sixes.

Interestingly, Kohli's 67-ball ton is the joint-slowest century in IPL, leveling with a hundred made by Manish Pandey in same number of balls against DC in 2009, which reignited the debate of him playing with a lower strike-rate on social media.

While some felt that Kohli was unable to get a move on against spinners, others thought that RCB's rest of batting line-up failing to give him desired support also played a part in him carrying his bat throughout the innings.

“Bish says on air kohli completed his fifty in just 39 balls. You disappointed me,” wrote a fan on X. To this, Bishop replied,“I take an 'L' on that one. I am very aware of what T20 batting entails, and my insertion of that word was inaccurate. My choice of words and language in keeping with the format of the game needs to be more accurate and it will be going forward. Apologies.”

When another fan also said the similar thing, Bishop responded,“Believe you me, I am very aware of what batting in this format entails. I was inaccurate in my choice of words. That's on me. I am not the devil, not yet. But thanks for your feedback. It's appreciated.”

With the defeat in Jaipur, RCB have now four losses out of five games in their IPL 2024 campaign and are at the bottom half of the points table. They will next face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.