King Receives Invite To 33Rd Arab Summit In Bahrain Next May

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II received an official invitation from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to attend the 33rd Arab Summit, which Bahrain will host on May 16.The invitation letter was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, from Bahrain's Ambassador, Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, who conveyed King Hamad's greetings to King Abdullah II.Safadi extended King Abdullah's greetings to King Hamad and wished success for the upcoming Arab Summit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.