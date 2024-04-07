PM Patronizes Launch Ceremony Of Housing Maintenance Initiative

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday presided over the launch of the "We Will Build It" initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development and private sector entities that aims to maintain homes of impoverished families across Jordan.During the initiative's launch, Khasawneh emphasized its significance, highlighting its alignment with the benevolent vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, focusing on supporting impoverished families, empowering them, and ensuring decent living conditions. The initiative focuses on renovating homes of needy families across Jordan, adhering to established standards.Khasawneh underscored the government's commitment to initiatives directed by King Abdullah II, which have provided thousands of housing units to needy families throughout his reign. He announced plans to construct 1,300 new homes for such families this year, in addition to the renovation efforts under the initiative.Acknowledging the vital role of the private sector, Khasawneh expressed gratitude for its support and contribution to the initiative's success, underlining the sector's consistent engagement in national and social initiatives.Khasawneh highlighted the government's broader approach to address citizens' needs, especially vulnerable groups whose homes require maintenance or rehabilitation. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing swift assistance to families facing housing challenges.Khasawneh mentioned efforts to equip beneficiary families' homes with renewable energy systems, underscoring the government's dedication to enhancing citizen services within its means.The Prime Minister extended appreciation to all involved in organizing and supporting the initiative, including the Ministry of Social Development, the National Aid Fund, and governorate councils for their contributions and commitment to its success.