Arab League Urges Halting Aggression On Gaza, Reconstruction Of Health Sector

Cairo, Apr. 7 (Petra) -- The Arab League on Sunday called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to immediately halt the aggression on Gaza and allow the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the Strip sustainably.In a statement, the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the League's Social Affairs Sector, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, on the occasion of World Health Day held under the theme "My Health, My Right."Abu Ghazaleh denounced the Israeli occupation's denial of the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, increasing the health and humanitarian risks, stressing that this has devastating effects on the health of mothers, children and elders.She said that the World Health Organization and the world should continue to shed light on the unprecedented health and humanitarian disaster against the Palestinian people in Gaza as well as warn of the catastrophic health consequences.