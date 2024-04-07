Foreign Minister Meets Palestinian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, welcomed Sunday, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Muhammad Mustafa, who arrived in Amman on his inaugural visit since assuming office earlier this month.Safadi and Mustafa underlined the unique and enduring fraternal ties between Jordan and Palestine, emphasizing their longstanding coordination and joint efforts to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, statehood, and dignified living.They reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, championed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, who dedicates considerable resources to supporting Palestinians and their rights.Safadi reiterated Jordan's steadfast efforts, led by King Abdullah II, to end the occupation and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.He further pledged Jordan's continued endeavors to halt the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, protect civilians, and ensure the prompt delivery of essential humanitarian aid to all parts of the territory.Mustafa expressed profound appreciation for Jordan's historical solidarity and the significant efforts led by King Abdullah II in supporting the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Jordan's consistent closeness to Palestine and its enduring advocacy for Palestinian rights.Mustafa briefed Safadi on the reform vision of the new Palestinian government and its forthcoming initiatives and programs.Safadi affirmed Jordan's full support for the government's reform agenda and its efforts to serve the Palestinian people.