Registeration For Dead Sea Ultramarathon Opens

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) - Run Jordan announced the registration opening for the Dead Sea Ultramarathon, scheduled for Apr 26 in the Dead Sea region.The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon features three main races: a 50 km ultramarathon (individual/relay), a 21 km half marathon, and a 10 km race, including categories for individuals with special needs. The children's race on May 3 will take place at Al Hussein Gardens.Prospective participants are urged to register at the association's Shmeisani office on Hussein Street and collect their race kits starting next Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.Registration is also available on the association's website until Apr 24. The children's race, set for May 3 at Al Hussein Gardens, is open for registration until May 2, catering to ages 6-14.Lina Kurd, Director General of the Run Jordan, emphasized the marathon's success, attributing it to the association's efforts in promoting a running-aware local community.She highlighted the event's adherence to international long-distance running standards, employing top-notch technical methods like the timing system, ensuring thorough organizational preparedness.Kurd disclosed that 20% of the event proceeds will support Gaza Strip families through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.