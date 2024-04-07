Doubleclose Introduces Same Day Transactional Funding With No Limits

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) [Tampa, FL] ( forpressrelease): DoubleClose, one of the leading transactional lenders in the USA, has started offering same-day funding for wholesalers who need to execute a double-close real estate deal. This company finances deals over and under $1 million; plus there's no maximum.



Getting funds to do a wholesale real estate double closing can be a challenging task. Still, this is better than traditional bank financing which can take 2-3 weeks to secure. Understanding the needs of wholesalers, DoubleClose is now providing same-day funding with no limits. Speaking about this offer, the CEO said: "Many wholesalers struggle with getting instant funds when they spot a double-closing opportunity. Although they are eligible for bank financing, it's highly unlikely that they'll receive funds on the same day they apply for a loan. It can be absolutely heartbreaking to see a golden opportunity slip away. That's why we're now assisting wholesalers who need hassle-free, same-day funding."



DoubleClose has been active in the real estate industry for over 15 years, and their process is simple and straightforward. All a wholesaler has to do is fill out the short form on their website. If they meet DoubleClose's few eligibility requirements, they can secure funds instantly for a double-closing.



"We have one simple requirement: both transactions must happen on the same day and the same title company must be used for both deals. If you can meet this requirement, you can get quick capital at any time. Unlike other transactional lenders, we don't charge any upfront fees. Plus, you can get funded any amount even if you're seeking over $1 million. Plus, we won't check your credit history or income details. We offer the most affordable funding solution for those who want to double close and make big profit in a single day," adds the CEO.



Wholesalers who are wondering: "Where can I get transactional funding near me," are encouraged to visit their website. All a wholesaler needs to do is provide their closing details to get instant funds. Finally, DoubleClose does not charge any fees if the deal does not close.



