Cinc Syrskyi Orders Probe Into Controversial Attempt To Serve Investigative Journalist With Draft Notice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, instructed Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk to launch an investigation into a report of an illegitimate attempt to serve a draft notice to a Slidstvo journalist.

That's according to Sirskyi's statement posted on Facebook and seen by Ukrinform.

CinC Syrskyi expressed respect for journalists and recognized the importance of their contribution to the fight against the Russian onslaught, including in the media space.

He recalled that hundreds of journalists have also joined the ranks of Ukraine's Defense Forces since the large-scale invasion. Professional media representatives have proven themselves as loyal patriots, Syrskyi said, adding that "we honor the memory of the journalists who perished on the battlefield."

Propaganda narrative onin Ukraine becoming strategic for Russia - expert

He praised their“unprecedented” efforts to debunk Russian propaganda and expose corruption, including in the Army.

He also emphasized that, besides being respected by Ukraine's Army leadership, journalists are also protected by law. The Armed Forces of Ukraine condemn any cases of violations by military officials, CinC stressed.

"Seeing the report published by Slidstvo, I tasked the Ground Forces commander with conducting an official investigation. Appropriate decisions will be made based on its results," said Syrskyi.

Ukrainian, U.S. officials discuss cooperation in fight against

As noted by Detector Media, on April 1, a Slidstvo journalist Yevhen Shkurat was approached at a shopping mall by military draft center officials who intended to serve him with a military call-up notice.

After watching CCTV footage, the journalist's colleagues claimed the officers had been instructed by a person spotted at the same location, who turned out to be an SBU operative, to specifically approach Shkurat. A few days earlier, Slidstvo published an investigation targeting the counterintelligence officer's superior. That investigation was authored by Yevhen Shkurat. The report goes on to claim that shortly before the investigation premiered, the team of Slidstvo journalists were confronted with warnings against publishing the report.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, discussed with the SBU Head, Vasyl Maliuk, the i he discussed with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, the unacceptability of certain actions by his agency's operatives. Maliuk "made it clear that the incident will not go unnoticed," Yurchyshyn said.

The Mediarukh community of journalists issued a statement demanding that criminal proceedings be initiated against those involved in the incident which raises serious concerns about the possible abuse of power and obstruction of media work by the SBU. This also suggests that the military can be used as a tool to influence journalistic investigations.

Photo: Kharkiv Media Hub