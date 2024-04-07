Umerov, Syrskyi Examine Ukrainian Developments For Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi have examined the latest Ukrainian developments that can be used on the battlefield.

That's according to the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, we once again familiarized ourselves with the latest developments from Ukrainian manufacturers. Motivated technical teams are constantly working to improve their products that are already used among the military and are developing startups based on the tasks that we set to achieve tactical and operational goals," Syrskyi said.

He specified that the issue concerns robotic systems that can plant and clear mines and remotely controlled strike platforms. According to him, robotic systems help save people's lives on the battlefield, in particular robotic systems for evacuating the wounded.

Syrskyi also noted that special attention should be paid to combat robotic platforms that will soon take part in hostilities en masse.

Photo credit: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook