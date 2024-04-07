Russian Attack On Downtown Kharkiv Damages Five Apartment Blocks, Seven Cars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian aerial attack on central Kharkiv has damaged five high-rise buildings, about ten garages and seven civilian vehicles.

Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, at around 11:45, the Russian military carried out a massive shelling of the central part of Kharkiv from Russia's Belgorod region, using an aircraft. [...] Two munitions hit the yard of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, 80 meters from the entrance to the central recreation park, where many people, including children, were at the time," Filchakov said.

According to him, the occupiers used 300 mm glide bombs

"Five high-rise buildings, about ten garages and seven civilian vehicles were damaged as a result of aerial bombardment," Filchakov added.

In addition, three people sought medical help.

The prosecutor's office entered the information in the register under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on violations of the laws and customs of war.