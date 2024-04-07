Over 55 Thousand Ninth-Grade Students Take Graduation Exam Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On April 7, the State Examination Center (SEC) will conduct thegeneral (9-year) secondary education graduation exam in variousdistricts of Baku city including Khazar-1, Qaradag, Yasamal,Surakhani, Binagadi; Sumgayit - 1, Absheron - 1, Ganja - 2,Mingachevir, Shamkir - 1, Tovuz, Gabala, Oguz, Lankaran - 2,Jalilabad - 1, Masalli - 1, Yardimli, Beylagan, Fuzuli (includingM. Uluqbey School No. 1), Lachin (City School No. 2 and Zabukvillage middle schools), Zangilan (Agali village middle school),Ujar, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Sabirabad, Neftchala, Hajigabul,Khachmaz - 1, and Quba - 1 regions, Azernews reports.

According to the SEC, the exam will start at 11:00.

The release schedule ends at 10:45. After this time, latecomerswill not be admitted to the exam building. Different arrival timeshave been set for candidates to enter the building comfortably, andthe designated time for entering the exam building is indicated onthe release sheet. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive at the exambuilding at the specified time on the release sheet.

For the exam organized in 25 cities and regions of the Republic,233 buildings and 4158 exam halls have been allocated. 674 examsupervisors and a general supervisor, 5193 invigilators, 757release regime personnel (security), and 233 buildingrepresentatives have been mobilized for the administration of theexams.

A total of 55,887 students are expected to participate in theexam today.

In today's exam, 25 students with limited health conditions(visually impaired, cerebral palsy, hearing impaired, and others)will also participate. Special rooms have been allocated in theexam buildings for their comfortable exam-taking, and individualinvigilators have been appointed for persons with visualimpairments due to 81-100% impairment of organ functions.

Today, graduation exams were also held in the liberated regionsof Lachin, Fuzuli, and Zangilan. The State Examination Centerconducted the general (9-year) secondary education graduation examat Lachin City School No. 2, Zabuk village middle school, and M.Uluqbey School No. 1 in Fuzuli for the first time.

According to preliminary information, 3 individuals wereexcluded from the exam for having mobile phones, and 2 individualsfor having "smart" watches, and an investigation is underway, 1 individual was not allowed to enter the exam due tothe observation of a contagious disease – chickenpox, in accordancewith the recommendation of the emergency medical assistancephysician present in the building.

There were also cases of students who did not bring the requireddocuments for the exam - either forgot their ID cards at home orfailed to bring the original document confirming their identity(for students without a photo in their ID cards, along with otherdocuments, a photo-affixed exam authorization issued by theeducational institution and certified with a seal is provided).

We remind students participating in future exams to be carefulwith their documents. They should not forget to bring the releasesheet and the original document confirming their identity (forstudents without a photo in their ID cards, along with otherdocuments, a photo-affixed exam authorization issued by theeducational institution and certified with a seal is provided) whencoming to the exam.

Starting from today, the SEC will begin processing examprotocols and answer sheets.

Since the verification of the written responses to open-endedquestions requiring written answers used in the exam takes time,the results are expected to be announced within the next 4weeks.

After the exam concludes, participants are allowed to take theirquestion booklets with them.

Correct answers to the test assignments (closed and codedopen-ended types) used in the exam will be posted on the StateExamination Center's website tomorrow morning.