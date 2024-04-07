Kuwait Amir Receives Former Parliament Speakers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday former national assembly speaker, Ahmad Al-Sadoun. His Highness the Amir also received former national assembly speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim. His Highness the Amir's receptions were part of current consultations for forming a new government. (end) aa

