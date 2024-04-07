Egyptian Pres. Warns Of Catastrophic Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 7 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned of the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which necessitates concerted international efforts immediately to press for the immediate implementation of relief aid to all areas of the Strip.

This came during Al-Sisi's meeting with the head of the CIA, William Burns, in the presence of the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, said the official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy in a statement on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the joint Egyptian, Qatari and American efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and developments in the field.

He stated that the meeting witnessed agreement on the need to protect civilians and the danger of military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, as well as a complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their lands. (end)

