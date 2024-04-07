Belt & Road: Chinese Techno-Nationalism In Maldives

The SMART Maldives project would not be possible without colossal investment – in the billions of dollars – from China's state banks. While there is little mention of China's involvement by the Housing Development Corporation, China's heavy influence in the project cannot be masqueraded. Despite being

advertised by the Maldivian government

as an eco-friendly and fully sustainable city, Hulhumalé is in its essence another means for China to extend its network of influence across the region and the greater world.

In February, a Chinese research vessel

made a stop at a Malé port,

raising concerns about China's potential future use of the Maldives as a waypoint for conducting intelligence-gathering missions in the region. The ship,

Xiang Yang Hong 03, spent weeks

patrolling waters near India and Sri Lanka as well as the Maldives.

Malé, capital of the Maldives. Photo: US Department of State

In 2021, during a previous voyage,

Indonesian authorities claimed

the same ship turned its tracking system off multiple times.

The independent open-source intelligence analyst known as“WLVN” on X (formerly Twitter) warned on March 6 that China was planning to provide maritime surveillance systems to the Maldives. While it is difficult to authenticate this claim, a defense pact agreed to by Beijing and Malé on March 4 approved sending non-lethal military equipment to the Maldives.

The Maldives' continued use as a Chinese maritime hub along the Digital Silk Road could result in collaborative military exercises and the sharing of bilateral maritime intelligence.

For China, the Digital Silk Road offers multifaceted benefits. It is a means of expanding Beijing's national tech corporations in terms of both influence and revenue, through massive market capture.

Companies like Alibaba and Huawei, which already have substantial footholds in Southeast and West Asia, have servicing and operational contracts with their host nations, flooding money into China. Beijing is able to augment its domestic technological capacity with this money.

Additionally, China's development of connectivity in the Indo-Pacific will allow it to become the economic leader in an increasingly strategic geopolitical area. In the name of the Digital Silk Road, Chinese companies are investing in and financing the development of Indo-Pacific information and communications technology, which consists of various forms of physical infrastructure.

Beijing has exported 5G technology to the region, and has been involved in the

laying of undersea and fiber optic cables , as well as the provision of artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology.

The

Maldives-Sri Lanka Cable , built by

HMN Technologies

(formerly Huawei Marine Networks) cost $22 million and

uses Hulhumalé

as a landing station. HMN has, since 2020,

completed 16 undersea cable projects

across 27 countries in the Indo-Pacific, valued at $1.6 billion total.

Maldives-Sri Lanka Cable. Map: Submarine Cable Networks

Maldives thus is a growing principal locale for China to capture the fiber-optic communications market in the Indian Ocean region. China's supremacy in the regional information and communications tech sector speaks to Beijing's looming presence as overman in the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, the international community has grown wary of China's potential exploitation, for malicious use, of the data transmitted across the infrastructure it develops. Such a concern has

been raised

by the United States.

China's“smart cities” concept, which Beijing has offered to partner countries under Belt and Road, includes the deployment of thousands of CCTV cameras, developed by companies Dahua and Hikvision, both Chinese. According to the

Observer Research Foundation , 861 cameras have already been erected in the Maldives.

Feeding cybersecurity and espionage concerns over China's provision of surveillance cameras are allegations that cameras made by Dahua and used in European countries could be used to analyze skin color . Products from both

Dahua

and Hikvision have been deployed in China's Xinjiang region and have been linked to

human rights violations . Word of these issues sparked apprehension over China's capacity for the devices' nefarious use in the Maldives.

China's buildup of technological power across the Indo-Pacific region underscores the pace at which Beijing is participating in a

global techno-nationalist race

for control over the

emerging technology industry.