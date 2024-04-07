               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belt & Road: Chinese Techno-Nationalism In Maldives


4/7/2024 9:05:47 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Maldives'
recent turn toward China and away from India
has boosted Beijing's long-term push for regional control and disrupted New Delhi's ambition to match Chinese strategic competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

On
March
12,
the Maldives began setting in motion the expulsion of Indian troops on the archipelago, ordered by President Mohamed Muizzu.

As China-Maldives diplomatic alignments strengthen, so also does China's reach across the contentious Indian Ocean Region, meaning Beijing is well on its way to becoming regional overseer.

China's expansive Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, presents Beijing as the Indo-Pacific's dominant power, with the Maldives having been one of the first countries to join.




The Sinamalé Bridge in the Maldives, built by China as part of the Belt and Road scheme, connects the capital Malé with Hulhumalé and Hulhulé. Photo: People's Daily

The
Digital Silk Road , a flagship project of Belt and Road, epitomizes Beijing's aim to direct the enhancement of global connectivity, led by Chinese technology companies and telecommunications networks.

The Maldives is an integral part of the digital scheme. The islands' geostrategic location is
critical to China's plan
to establish a maritime route linking China's coastal areas to Southeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific, Africa and beyond. The Digital Silk Road poses formidable security and espionage risks for the international community, potentially allowing China to play king of the castle in one of the most strategic areas of the planet.

China's recent stirring of controversy, over its use of
naval patrols near Taiwan as well as a
continued standoff
with the Philippines, has generated regional security concerns. Against this backdrop of confrontation, the Maldives remains an ambitious partner of Beijing.

Over a decade ago, when Belt and Road was announced, a subsidiary of Huawei
signed an agreement with the Maldives
to build technological infrastructure in the archipelago, in a project called“SMART Maldives.”

This enormous initiative is slated for completion on the island of Hulhumalé, a region of the North Malé Atoll. With investment from the
China Development Bank , the
Maldivian Housing Development Corporation – a state-owned enterprise – is set to bring the smart city to life.

MENAFN07042024000159011032ID1108068126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search