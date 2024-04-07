Belt & Road: Chinese Techno-Nationalism In Maldives

Latest stories
The SMART Maldives project would not be possible without colossal investment – in the billions of dollars – from China's state banks. While there is little mention of China's involvement by the Housing Development Corporation, China's heavy influence in the project cannot be masqueraded. Despite being
advertised by the Maldivian government
as an eco-friendly and fully sustainable city, Hulhumalé is in its essence another means for China to extend its network of influence across the region and the greater world.
In February, a Chinese research vessel
made a stop at a Malé port,
raising concerns about China's potential future use of the Maldives as a waypoint for conducting intelligence-gathering missions in the region. The ship,
Xiang Yang Hong 03, spent weeks
patrolling waters near India and Sri Lanka as well as the Maldives.
Malé, capital of the Maldives. Photo: US Department of State
In 2021, during a previous voyage,
Indonesian authorities claimed
the same ship turned its tracking system off multiple times.
The independent open-source intelligence analyst known as“WLVN” on X (formerly Twitter) warned on March 6 that China was planning to provide maritime surveillance systems to the Maldives. While it is difficult to authenticate this claim, a defense pact agreed to by Beijing and Malé on March 4 approved sending non-lethal military equipment to the Maldives.
The Maldives' continued use as a Chinese maritime hub along the Digital Silk Road could result in collaborative military exercises and the sharing of bilateral maritime intelligence.
For China, the Digital Silk Road offers multifaceted benefits. It is a means of expanding Beijing's national tech corporations in terms of both influence and revenue, through massive market capture.
Companies like Alibaba and Huawei, which already have substantial footholds in Southeast and West Asia, have servicing and operational contracts with their host nations, flooding money into China. Beijing is able to augment its domestic technological capacity with this money.
Additionally, China's development of connectivity in the Indo-Pacific will allow it to become the economic leader in an increasingly strategic geopolitical area. In the name of the Digital Silk Road, Chinese companies are investing in and financing the development of Indo-Pacific information and communications technology, which consists of various forms of physical infrastructure.
Beijing has exported 5G technology to the region, and has been involved in the
laying of undersea and fiber optic cables , as well as the provision of artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology.
The
Maldives-Sri Lanka Cable , built by
HMN Technologies
(formerly Huawei Marine Networks) cost $22 million and
uses Hulhumalé
as a landing station. HMN has, since 2020,
completed 16 undersea cable projects
across 27 countries in the Indo-Pacific, valued at $1.6 billion total.
Maldives-Sri Lanka Cable. Map: Submarine Cable Networks
Maldives thus is a growing principal locale for China to capture the fiber-optic communications market in the Indian Ocean region. China's supremacy in the regional information and communications tech sector speaks to Beijing's looming presence as overman in the Indo-Pacific.
Meanwhile, the international community has grown wary of China's potential exploitation, for malicious use, of the data transmitted across the infrastructure it develops. Such a concern has
been raised
by the United States.
China's“smart cities” concept, which Beijing has offered to partner countries under Belt and Road, includes the deployment of thousands of CCTV cameras, developed by companies Dahua and Hikvision, both Chinese. According to the
Observer Research Foundation , 861 cameras have already been erected in the Maldives.
Feeding cybersecurity and espionage concerns over China's provision of surveillance cameras are allegations that cameras made by Dahua and used in European countries could be used to analyze skin color . Products from both
Dahua
and Hikvision have been deployed in China's Xinjiang region and have been linked to
human rights violations . Word of these issues sparked apprehension over China's capacity for the devices' nefarious use in the Maldives.
China's buildup of technological power across the Indo-Pacific region underscores the pace at which Beijing is participating in a
global techno-nationalist race
for control over the
emerging technology industry.
Competing with the United States and hoping to supplant Western influence, China seeks to dominate as much of the worldwide information/communications technology market as possible. Beijing's“Made in 2025” initiative is emblematic of this desire. China is obsessed with having a hand in every region of the world, attaining dominance over physical ICT infrastructure as well as the development and sale of emerging technologies, which it sees as invaluable to acquire geopolitical influence.
To Beijing, there is no better way of doing this than to invest in Belt and Road flagship projects, simultaneously forging diplomatic ties with partner governments and surging forward in the global competition.
For small countries such as the Maldives that are dependent on international economic agreements, there is little reason to turn down China's ambitious projects. The Maldives is just one of many countries China aims to work with. The emerging Indo-Pacific market is the locus of China's Belt and Road interest, which has grown in intensity over recent years and will undoubtedly continue.
Chinese technology is a cornerstone of digital authoritarianism and the Maldives has surfaced as a stronghold for Beijing's amplification as the world's leading techno-nationalist power. Malé is ready to engage with China to diversify its economic and political agenda, even if the result is to exalt Beijing as a hegemonic leader of the Indian Ocean region.
Joshua Bowes (... ) is a research associate at the Millennium Project's South Asia Foresight Network () in Washington, DC, focusing on South Asian security challenges, political conflict and the confluence of extremism and technology.
This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.
