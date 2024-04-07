IPL 2024: 'Probably The First Three Runs,' Says Itinerant Aussie Tim David As He Helps MI Post 234/5

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) As he was completing his second run, Mumbai Indians' middle-order batter Tim David saw his skipper Hardik Pandya take off for a third, unaware that Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant had collected the throw from deep backward point, and taken a shy at the non-striker's end and struck the stumps.

The ball had ricocheted to long-on and Pandya was down halfway, thus forcing David to run back, put in a dive and complete three runs.

This was probably the first time that batters had run three runs at the Wankhede, reckoned Tim David during the innings break after he helped Mumbai Indians hammer 234/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of Indian Premier League 2024 here on Sunday.

"Definitely, the first three in Wankhede. I saw Hardik next to me and ran," said David about the desperately ran three runs in the 17th over. David is a white-ball expert who has represented the Australia national team and also played franchise cricket in his home country and around the world.

It was Super Sunday for Mumbai Indians and David as they started well, were pegged back a little in the middle overs before ending the innings majestically with Romario Shepherd blasting a 10-ball 39 including 32 runs off the final over bowled by Anrich Nortje.

David told the official broadcaster in the mid-inning break that he was pleased with his effort but was upstaged by Sheperd at the back end

"Feeling pretty good. I got upstaged at the back end. Things have been going our way, we had the momentum and Shepherd just put the hammer down in the last over," said David, who scored 49 off 21 balls.

The 28-year-old Australian said the pitch was not easy as the off-pace balls were not coming on.

About the six he struck off a waist-high no-ball off Anrich Nortje, David said, "I thought I was about to die that ball. Glad it came off my bat," said the itinerant Aussie who has also represented Mumbai Emirates, MI Cape Town and MI New York in the last couple of years. David was earlier with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

He has also played for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes in Big Blast League and Southern Brave (Men) in The Hundred.