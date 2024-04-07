US Says Sri Lanka Has Made Great Progress On IMF Program

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United States (US) says Sri Lanka has made great progress on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met the State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe ahead of his trip to Washington for the IMF Spring Meeting.

“Pleasure to see State Minister Semasinghe ahead of his trip to Washington for the IMF Spring Meeting, an opportunity for policymakers, economists, and stakeholders to collaborate on finding solutions to global economic challenges and promote international economic cooperation,” she said on X.

The Ambassador said that Sri Lanka has made great progress on the IMF program, and the US hopes Sri Lanka can take the final steps necessary to unlock the next round of funding that will promote economic stability, foster growth, and improve the welfare of the people of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)