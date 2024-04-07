               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
G.L's New Party To Sign Mou With SJB Without Dullas


4/7/2024 8:26:17 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The new party formed by a group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs including Professor G.L Peiris, have decided to sign an agreement with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

However, MP Dullas Alahapperuma, who is also a member of the new party, has not committed himself to sign the agreement.

MP Dilan Perera said the Freedom Peoples Congress will sign the MoU with the SJB to work together at the next election.

He said the main goal of the new alliance is to defeat the Government at the next election.

Perera said he hopes Alahapperuma will also join the new alliance to be led by SJB leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)

