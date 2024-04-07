Parliament To Hold Fresh Debate On Easter Sunday Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Parliament is to hold a fresh three-day debate on the Easter Sunday attacks following the revelations made by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that Parliament will be in session on the 24th, 25th and 26th of April and in accordance to a motion brought by the Opposition, an Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack will be held on the said three days, Acting Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne said.

The decision was taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on Friday Chaired by the Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse.

Accordingly, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading) and Regulations under the Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance are scheduled to be debated on Wednesday, April 24th.

On Thursday 25th April from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm two Regulations under the Motor Traffics Act published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2338/39 and 2352/29, Notifications under the Excise Ordinance published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2364/35, Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2364/36, Regulations under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act are scheduled to be approved. (Colombo Gazette)