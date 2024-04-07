State Minister Concerned About Women With Kids Working

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe raised concerns about Sri Lankan women with kids going to work. The State Minister said that while these women have a right to work, there needs to be better daycare facilities for their children. She also asserted that the role of women is not to just be in the kitchen.
