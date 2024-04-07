               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Minister Concerned About Women With Kids Working


4/7/2024 8:26:06 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe raised concerns about Sri Lankan women with kids going to work. The State Minister said that while these women have a right to work, there needs to be better daycare facilities for their children. She also asserted that the role of women is not to just be in the kitchen.

MENAFN07042024000190011042ID1108068064

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search