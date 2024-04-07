Freedom Peoples Congress And SJB Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Freedom Peoples Congress led by Professor G.L Peiris and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by Sajith Premadasa, signed an agreement, Friday.

Accordingly, MPs Professor G.L. Peiris, Dilan Perera, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, K.P. Kumarasiri, Dr. Upul Galappaththi and Wasantha Yapa Bandara signed the agreement with the SJB.

However, MP Dullas Alahapperuma, who is also a member of the new party, has not committed himself to sign the agreement.

MP Dilan Perera said earlier the Freedom Peoples Congress will sign the MoU with the SJB to work together at the next election.

He said the main goal of the new alliance is to defeat the Government at the next election.

Perera said he hopes Alahapperuma will also join the new alliance to be led by SJB leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)