China’s Xinjiang's tourism revenue soars during Qingming festival holiday

(MENAFN) During the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, tourism revenue in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region surged by 62.33 percent to nearly 2.2 billion yuan (about 310 million U.S. dollars), as per official figures. The region welcomed 2.21 million tourists, marking a notable year-on-year growth of 20.53 percent, according to data from the regional culture and tourism department.



Xinjiang implemented a diverse range of cultural and tourism events during the holiday, employing innovative approaches to attract visitors. These initiatives included blending sightseeing with local customs, sports activities, and fruit-picking experiences, all designed to entice tourists to explore the region.



Looking ahead, from April to June, various prefectures in Xinjiang will host over 300 cultural and tourism activities, as announced by the regional culture and tourism department. Additionally, more than 80 preferential policies will be introduced, such as reduced admission fees to scenic spots and discounts on dining and accommodation, aimed at further stimulating cultural and tourism consumption.



These concerted efforts seek to enhance the region's cultural and tourism market vitality, showcasing Xinjiang's rich heritage and natural attractions to visitors from near and far.

